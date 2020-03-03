NASHVILLE, TN -- Overnight tornadoes hit central Tennessee, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens more.
Back here in the Local 6 area, many of you are wondering how you can help.
We reached out to the Western Kentucky Chapter of the Red Cross.
Right now, they have not been asked to help with the disaster.
The American Red Cross of Tennessee is currently handling it on their own.
They do say those who want to help should make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross.
Donated goods, such as food clothes, and cleaning supplies, are not being accepted by the American Red Cross at this time.
We know people are generous and want to do everything they can to help after a disaster. Our first priority is to provide shelter and support to those affected. We are not accepting donated goods, as it takes time and money to store, sort, clean and distribute donated items.— American Red Cross of Tennessee (@RedCrossTN) March 3, 2020
There are three different ways to make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross. You can:
- Donate online by clicking here.
- Donate by phone by calling 1-800-HELP-NOW (1-800-435-7669)
- Donate by mail by filing out and sending this form.
Shop Local Kentucky is also selling a shirt to help the victims of the tornadoes.
A "Nashville Forever" shirt will be sold for just one day.
All proceeds from the shirt will be donated to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee for the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.
You can buy the shirt by clicking here.