PADUCAH — Friday, the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County visited the Local 6 station to kick off their annual campaign.
The local United Way serves our community by helping families with education, income, and health.
Friday WPSD staff learned how the United Way uses donations and how the Dec. 10 tornadoes impacted their ability to help the community.
Not only can you donate money, but you can also donate your time by volunteering.
For more information, visit unitedwaypaducah.org or call 270-442-1691.