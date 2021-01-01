Hitting the gym, working up a sweat and shedding those extra holiday pounds may be high on your list of new year resolutions for 2021, but how do you keep that steady motivation beyond the month of January?
Create a plan. Identify how often you want to exercise during the week, what kind of exercise you want to do, and how much time you’ll be spending.
Bring a friend. Have someone who can hold you accountable and keep you motivated.
Start small. If you haven’t been working out consistently, you don’t have to work out for three hours on your first day – try 20 minutes and keep building from there.
Anita Brown, a local health coach with Midwest Medical Thermography says, it’s also important to have variation so you can work different muscle types.
“Our bodies were designed to be moved but our culture is designed for us to sit,” Brown said. “If we think about biologically we’re supposed to be moving a lot, a lot more than we do. If you have a chance to walk somewhere instead of driving, do it. You can add a little extra fitness and movement even if it’s just using a foam roller and rolling your body out or doing some kind of self-care that requires you to move your body, that’s what we’re designed to do.”
You may have some other New Year resolutions in mind, like practicing mindfulness.Here’s a short practice to get you started:
Take a seat. Find a place to sit that feels calm and quiet to you.
Set a time limit. Five or ten minutes work.
Notice your body and breath. Make sure you are stable and in a position you can stay in for a while.
Notice when your mind has wandered. When you get around to noticing this, in a few seconds, a minute, five minutes—simply return your attention to the breath.
Be kind to your wandering mind. Don’t judge yourself or obsess over your thoughts, let them flow, but come back to concentrating.
If you’re wanting to have a healthier diet this year, here’s what you can try:
J.E.R.F. It stands for: just eat real food. Try to incorporate more whole foods in your diet, and less packaged and processed foods.
When you’re out shopping, shop alongside the perimeter of the grocery store, where all of the fresh food is.
Make extra batches of healthy choices like vegetables or greens when you’re cooking, so you have some for the next day.