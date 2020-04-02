Know how to use a sewing machine? You can make face masks and help those fighting COVID-19.
That is what Brittany Crick is doing.
She is donating masks to any first responder than needs one.
For everyone else, she is charging $6 for a solid color mask and $7 for a patterned mask.
She says all the money will go to buy more material and supplies to make more masks.
If you are interested in ordering some, you can reach her by email at Bbraden28@gmail.com.
You can also make masks just like Brittany does. You can see her printed instructions and a photo gallery of instructions below.
For more information on sewing masks, click here.
To find out where masks are needed, contact the National Quilt Museum at 270-442-8856 or email them at info@quiltmuseum.org