The smartphone you probably have in your hands right now can do a lot of things: stream videos, take photos, send messages, but it can't do all of those things if it runs out of space.
It's happened to all of us. There's a mysterious reason your phone is running out of space. An "other" reason.
You've seen it if you've ever looked to see what's taking up room on your iPhone. If you find yourself running out of space on your phone, go to General Settings and iPhone Storage. That'll show you which files and content are taking up space. And a good bit of space is labeled as "Other."
What is that and how do you get rid of it, or at least some of it?
Other is simply data and documents. Think of it as "leftovers" from apps, messages, photos and even social media posts you've seen or liked.
A good example is Facebook. On my phone the app is 226 megabytes, but it's storing another 240 megabytes. Camera apps are the worst.
FiLMic Pro is only a 77 megabyte app, but it's documents and data generated from the app is hogging another 656 megabytes.
Go through your own list. Offloading the app doesn't free up any of that documents and data. So how do you get rid of it? Delete the app.
Yes, just remove it then re-install it. You won't lose anything and you'll gain all that storage. It can add up to quite a bit.
While you're looking for ways to re-claim that space. Check your settings in Safari back in the main settings. Clear History and Website Data in Safari.
In Messages, your phone saves everything forever. You can review and delete images other people sent you.
You can also change that setting so messages are saved for only 1 year or 30 days.
You might be surprised how much space all of this frees up.
It's simple and doesn't take much time. After 15 minutes of this spring cleaning, I freed up over 10 gigabytes of space for more pictures and more video.
Android users can manage their data as well in settings by deleting unwanted apps to get rid of the "other" files.