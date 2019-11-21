PADUCAH — The kitchen is the heart of the home during the holidays. The National Fire Protection Association found Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires. The association said distracted cooking leads to an overwhelming number of kitchen fires.
Mary Ann Watson regularly hosts her entire family at her home in Paducah. She said it can get loud, and it's easy to become distracted.
"I just don't leave my stove when I've got something on my stove unless it's just in the oven," Watson said.
The majority of Thanksgiving fires start in the kitchen. The U.S. Fire Administration reported most Thanksgiving kitchen fires happen between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when most people are preparing dinner.
Paducah Fire Department Assistant Chief David Denton also serves as the assistant cook preparing the department's fried turkey on Thanksgiving.
"Co-partner I guess, my dad likes to assist, too," Denton said.
Denton has watched videos of fried turkey fails on social media "Yes, yes — turkey videos. There is a lot of safety that goes along with that, you know," he said.
He said that includes keeping the turkey dry, measuring the oil before you put it in the fryer, and taking out the insides of the turkey.
The highest risk for danger still lies in your kitchen. If you have to leave the kitchen for any reason, you should take something with you, such as an a oven mitt, to remind yourself that you are still cooking.
You can find out how to safely fry a turkey and stay safe in the kitchen from the National Fire Protection Association website.