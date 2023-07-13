HEALTH MINUTE — The u-s centers for disease control and prevention says mosquitoes kill more people than any other animal since they spread different diseases like malaria, dengue fever, and west nile virus.
This week, the CDC issued an alert of 5 locally acquired cases of malaria in Florida and Texas, saying that all five patients are being treated and are improving.
However, this time of year is when mosquitoes are the most common, so it’s important to know how to protect yourself from these annoying creatures.
Conor McMeniman is an employee at the John Hopkins Malaria Research Institute. He studies the attraction of mosquitoes to humans. “Humans have been at war with mosquitoes for literally millennia, says McMeniman.
Diseased mosquitoes can cause about 700,000 deaths worldwide, and in the summer they are always out. “Summer really provides a fantastic environment for the mosquitoes to get out and about and enjoy the daily hunt for humans.”
According to McMenniman, mosquitoes have a powerful sense of smell, and they can track chemical signatures the human body emits through our breath and skin odor. "Some people are more attractive to mosquitoes than others and we think a large part of the reason for this is the way that we smell to different mosquito species."
McMeniman says the best way to protect against mosquitos is to be prepared.
In your home, use window screens. Running air conditioning and fans will also make the environment less inviting for them.
In your yard you should tip out any standing water and remove any debris where mosquitoes may congregate and breed.
To protect your body cover up with long sleeves and pants, or apply an EPA registered insect repellant. McMeniman says repellants that contain active ingredients such as deet, picraridin, and ir3535 are better at warding away mosquitoes, but be sure to follow the label’s instructions on how often it should be reapplied.