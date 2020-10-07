The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of you to spend time at home, so you may be making outdoor activities a priority. Before you head outside for a trail walk or hike, we want to make sure you’re safe, especially from ticks.
Make sure to be wearing long pants, socks, and a long sleeve shirt, and covering all of your skin. That can include a hat, too.Not only should you be covering all of your skin, but also be sure to wear light colored clothing. That way, you can easily spot a tick on you.
Double check your clothes, gear and your pets before you even step inside your home. Your ears, hair, back of your knees and under your arms are the places to pay the closest attention to. The Centers for Disease Control says ticks can actually live through a wash cycle. So put your clothes into a hot dryer for at least 20 minutes before washing.
If you find a tick on you or your kids, don't panic. Grab some tweezers, and pick up the tick as close to your skin as possible, then pull up steadily. Make sure there are no parts left of the tick. Dispose of the tick by flushing it down the toilet or putting it in a sealed bag or container. After that, clean the area with rubbing alcohol or soap. Pay attention to the area, if you develop a rash or fever within a few days, call your doctor immediately.
When you think of ticks you may think of Lyme disease, but that's not the only disease they carry. In our area they also carry:
- Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever:
- symptoms include high fever, headache, and a rash that develops on the wrist or ankles.
- If it's not treated within a couple of weeks – it could lead to organ failure, paralysis, and difficulty breathing. It can be deadly.
- The Lone Star tick, carries what is known as STARI:
- The symptoms are similar to RMSF, but The Centers for Disease Control reports many people have not been able to eat red meat after they've been bit.