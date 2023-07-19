flooding - 1

PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning drivers to stay off the roadways until daylight. Water is running over the roadway in parts of Western Kentucky.

However, if you need to travel be prepared for road closures and flooded roadways. The national weather service warns drivers to turn around and not drown if they come across a flooded roadway.

Driving through a flooded roadway can lead to hydroplaning or being swept off the road entirely by rapidly moving water. It can take less than two feet of standing water to cause a vehicle to float.

According to the national weather service this is what you should do if a flash flood warning is issued in your area.

  • Drive only if absolutely necessary. Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road. The depth of the water is not always obvious. The road bed may be washed out under the water and you could be stranded or trapped.
  • Never drive around a barricade, which is there for your protection. Be especially cautious at night, when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.
  • If you come upon a flowing stream where fast moving water is above your ankles, turn around, don’t drown. Six inches of swift moving water can knock you off your feet. Many people are swept away wading through flood waters, resulting in injury or death.
  • Children should never play around high water, storm drains, or viaducts. It is very easy to be swept away by fast-moving water.

On average, floods kill more people in the United States than any other type of hazardous weather.

For more information about flooding hazards, and what to do in the event of a flood, click here.

To stay up to date on the latest road closures in western Kentucky visit the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.