SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 516 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS
ALEXANDER JOHNSON MASSAC
POPE PULASKI UNION
IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES
IN WESTERN KENTUCKY
BALLARD CALLOWAY CARLISLE
FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN
LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN TRIGG
IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI
BOLLINGER CAPE GIRARDEAU MISSISSIPPI
SCOTT
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CADIZ, CAIRO,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, EDDYVILLE, GOLCONDA,
HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS,
MOUND CITY, MURRAY, PADUCAH, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA,
AND WICKLIFFE.
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Massac County in southern Illinois...
Graves County in western Kentucky...
McCracken County in western Kentucky...
* Until 100 PM CDT.
* At 701 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Paducah, Metropolis, Lone Oak, Reidland, Brookport, Barkley
Regional Airport, West Paducah, Lynnville, New Columbia, Kevil,
Joppa, Water Valley, and Symsonia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will keep the potential for flash
flooding, some significant, across the watch area through early
morning. At this time, the heaviest rainfall totals are expected
across far southern Illinois and the Purchase area of western
Kentucky, where some locations will pick up over 5 inches of rain.
Localized rainfall totals of up to 10 inches are possible and may
result in significant life threatening flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape
Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. A few locations will experience
significant life threatening flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of thunderstorms may produce 5 to as much as
locally 10 inches of rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Move to higher ground if
flooding threatens your location. Avoid flooded roadways.
