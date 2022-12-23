As of this morning, Gov. Andy Beshear said there were 24,074 power outages across the state. Crews are out and working to resolve this issue, but what do you do if you're one of those without power?
If you can, get a generator.
- Even if you've already lost power, it's not too late to try and get a generator. Sales always spike during weather emergencies, but it's worth trying.
- If you can't find a portable generator, try a recreational generator, which can usually be found at places like Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods. These generators aren't meant for power outages but can still be used to charge devices or power a space heater.
Stay in a southern-facing room.
- On a sunny day in particular, a room with southern-facing windows will be warmer, even if it's slight.
- Gathering you and your family, roommates or others at your home into this room will also keep the space warmer from body heat.
Cover windows and leaks/gaps in doors
- Look for any way to keep the heat in and the cold out. Items like duct tape, clear plastic sheeting, towels and other materials can be used to stuff under doors or placed on windows (make sure the sunlight can get through southern-facing windows during the day).
Use a heat source
- If you have a well-maintained wood stove, use it. Even something like a candle in a coffee cup will generate a small amount of heat. But never go to bed with a fire burning and make sure the area around the fireplace or stove is clear of flammable materials.
- Never use charcoal or gas grills or propane heaters indoors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and risk of fire.
- Make sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home.
Camp out indoors
- A crucial point to staying warm is making your space as small as possible to trap warmth. You can do this by hanging up Mylar blankets or using a tent or sleeping bag.
- Dress in loose layers as opposed to heavy layers to stay dry. Sweat on the skin will cause you to lose heat.
- Use mittens, blankets and hats.
How to help others
- If you know someone who has lost electricity, invite them into your home to stay warm.
- Warn others about carbon monoxide poisoning and how to stay safe.
- Check on family, friends and neighbors.