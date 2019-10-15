(CNN) -- The stakes are high for candidates participating in Tuesday's CNN/New York Times Democratic debate, as the presidential hopefuls look to remain competitive in the crowded primary field.
Former Vice President Joe Biden will stand center stage, flanked by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont on his right and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on his left. It will be businessman Tom Steyer's first presidential debate, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii will return to the stage after failing to qualify for the September debate.
What time is the debate?
The debate will air live at 8 p.m. ET from Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, a northeast suburb of the state capital, Columbus. The debate will end at 11 p.m. ET.
How can I watch the debate?
It will air exclusively on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español, and will stream on CNN.com's homepage and NYTimes.com's homepage. The debate will also stream live on the following Facebook pages: CNN, CNN International, CNN Politics, CNN Replay, AC360 and Erin Burnett OutFront.
In addition, the debate will be available across mobile devices via CNN's and New York Times' apps for iOS and Android, via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV, SiriusXM Channels 116, 454 and 795, the Westwood One Radio Network and National Public Radio. You can also ask Amazon's Alexa to play the debate, and the voice-controlled assistant will play the audio of the debate.
Who is moderating?
CNN anchors Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper and New York Times national editor Marc Lacey will serve as the debate moderators.
Who is participating?
Twelve Democratic presidential hopefuls will appear onstage:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii
- Sen. Kamala Harris of California
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas
- Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- Businessman Tom Steyer
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
- Businessman Andrew Yang
To receive an invitation to this debate, candidates needed to attain at least 2% in four separate Democratic National Committee-approved polls and receive contributions from at least 130,000 unique donors, including at least 400 donors from 20 different states.