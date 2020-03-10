As more cases of novel coronavirus are diagnosed in Kentucky and across the nation, it's important to be informed — not afraid.
To help inform Kentuckians about the coronavirus, Dr. Wayne Tuckson of "Kentucky Health" is hosting a special live KET forum that will air at 8 p.m. Central Time.
Health experts will share the latest information about COVID-19, discuss how the state and health care providers have been preparing and answer viewer questions. The panel speaking at the forum includes Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness Dr. Lori Caloia, and University of Kentucky HealthCare Infection and Prevention Control Medical Director Dr. Derek Forster.
A news release about the forum says Lexington-Fayette County Health Department staff will also be present to answer viewer questions.
For more information about the forum, including how to submit your questions, click here. To watch KET live online, click here.