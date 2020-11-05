Election workers load ballots into a sorting machine on Election Day at the King County Elections office in Renton, Washington on November 3, 2020. - Americans were voting on Tuesday under the shadow of a surging coronavirus pandemic to decide whether to reelect Republican Donald Trump, one of the most polarizing presidents in US history, or send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)