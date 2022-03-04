The conflict in Ukraine continues to impact stocks from around the world. Stocks closed in the red Friday, capping off the fourth straight week of losses for the Dow. Concerns over Russia's invasion into Ukraine and rising oil prices overshadowed a strong jobs report.
Meanwhile, a fresh set of economic data reaffirmed to investors that the US economy has recovered sufficiently. This allows monetary policy makers to ease their COVID-19 crisis era supports.
Here are Friday's closing numbers: The Dow dipped at 0.5% or about 180 points. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% in Friday trading and the NASDAQ declined about 1.7%.
And as we look at those numbers, many are concerned about how the conflict in Ukraine and rising gas prices in the US will impact their retirement.
We spoke with Eran Guse, Ph.D., earlier today to get some answers. He is an associate professor of macroeconomics at Murray State University.
We asked how rising gas prices and the conflict could influence the stock market.
"The market tends to go up and tends to go down, but there's a general trend upward. In fact, if you have extra money and the market tanks, just buy more shares and you'll be better off in the future when it goes back up," Guse said. "I can never tell you what it's going to do tomorrow, but I can tell you within 10 years of now it's going to be higher than it is now, and your 401K is going to be strong."
When it comes to getting oil from Russia, the U.S. has cut back over the years.
According to Bloomberg, in 2021 the U.S. got 3% of its oil from Russia.
In January of this year the U.S. did not get any oil from Russia.
Some oil from the country was delivered in February, and another shipment is due this month. But according to Bloomberg, that order was placed before Russia invaded Ukraine.
We also talked with Guse about several other topics. Watch the full interview below: