The art of crochet has been around since the early 19th century. It began as an art form, but has gained popularity for its usefulness.
Even though crochet is typically associated with older generations, it seems that Generation Z and Millennials are hooked.
The hashtag “crochet” has been viewed nearly 22 billion times on TikTok with the rise of a new trend called “Grannycore.” The trend has been embraced by celebrities like Harry Styles, and Olympians like Tom Daley, who watched meets with needles and yarn in hand at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Not it’s become profitable for some young people like 27 year old Jaida Zabala and 25 year old Emma Ujifasa, who actually met through the online crochet community.
Zabala says they didn’t actually talk until they planned to meet in person.
They started as serial hobbyists, but now they’ve become dedicated entrepreneurs. They make a living by selling their own patterns and pieces online like Emma’s famous fire sweater or Jaida’s popular pillow cozy.
“In the pandemic I had gotten laid off… my first thing was… how can I find a hobby that I can kind of monetize,” said Jaida.
Experts suggest the trend may have been fueled by the Covid-19 lockdown. In the first year of the pandemic, around 6 in 10 Americans took on a new hobby, and nearly half earned money from it.
Dr. Gail Saltz, an associate professor of psychiatry at the New York Presbyterian Hospital, says “Anxiety went way up for many age groups, but particularly for young people, the ability to socialize, of course, went way down, and that combination made it really ripe for this age group to take up crafts. People can create businesses now online and get visibility that they couldn’t before.”
Historically, crochet has been used to make items like gloves or doilies, but Generation Z and Millennials have given it a new life by making prom dresses, bucket hats, and statement pieces.
Ujifusa’s advice for beginners is to just do it. “Litterally just pick up a hook and click on a video or reach out to someone you know who crochets and just try.” She says beginners need to be okay with the fact that their first project probably won’t look the way you imagine it’s going to in your head.
“I think that’s the root of what makes it sustainable… there’s so much functionality, and because you can do so much with crochet, I think it’s always going to exist and be around in some sort of form.”
If you want to pick up crocheting as a hobby a simple google search may be able to get you started.