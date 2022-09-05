KUTTAWA, KY — Many people spent the unofficial last day of summer out on Lake Barkley near Hu-B's Marina in Kuttawa.
The marina was hit hard by a microburst back in mid-July. Winds did quite a bit of damage. Owner Wayne Breedlove estimated damage totaled more than $1 million at that time.
Local 6 returned to Hu-B's Marina on Labor Day to see how the business has recovered.
Now, it looks like nothing ever happened. Managers and regulars at Hu-B's tell us the damage was cleared almost immediately, and the roofs were quickly replaced.
According to managers, it will be February before they are able to rebuild parts of the docks that were flipped and mangled by the storm.
Meanwhile, a cloudy Labor Day couldn't stop diehard lake-goers from getting out on the water.
"The clouds don't even matter," said Donnie Macleod. He and his family spend much of the summer at Hu-B's. "We just go out and enjoy the lake."
People at Hu-B's like Macleod said their time there is always well spent.
We caught up with several people on Labor Day who remember the July storm.
Stephen Miles was one of those people. Here is what he told us shortly after the storm. "My wife woke me up at 4:30 a.m., and I heard a lot of noise, twisting metal," said Miles.
Talking with us on Monday, Miles said he isn't surprised the damage was quickly taken care of and Hu-B's returned to normal.
"We had an amazing summer," said Miles. "Wayne Breedlove, the owner, and his wife Lisa do an amazing job and really care about the people who come out here."
Other regulars agreed.
"We were not surprised," said Justin Naumovitz. "We love spending the summer here because it is so well maintained."
People celebrating Labor Day at Hu-B's said they planned to soak up what's left of summer.
"We will probably come back out as the weather holds out about another month or so, but Labor Day is always a big one," said Naumovitz. "We had a really good time."
"It's always sad to see the summer end," said Becky Whiteside.
Hu-B's does not officially close until Oct. 1. The marina reopens in April.
The microburst back in July caused more than $1 million in damage, roughing up about 25 boat slips. No one was hurt.