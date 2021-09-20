The seventh annual Hubs Charity Cruise was held this past Saturday. The event is a fundraiser for a scholarship fund that honors former Kentucky State Police troopers Cameron Ponder and Eric Chrisman.
Both KSP Post 1 troopers were killed in 2015.
The charity event was an opportunity for Lyons County residents to check out classic cars and motorcycles. There was also entertainment and a drawing on Saturday.
The scholarships are presented to seniors from Lyons County. In the past three years, 15 students have received a scholarship.