PADUCAH — Martin & Bayley, Inc. is withdrawing its application to develop a Huck's Market at the intersection of North Friendship Road and Alben Barkley Drive – right next to Lotus – after overwhelming community opposition.
Martin & Bayley, Inc., doing business as Huck's Market, released a letter explaining their withdrawal.
The letter says there has been an overwhelming campaign against the gas station's development and the proposed location was never intended as a truck-stop for a large semi-fueling facility.
Huck's Market states its vision for the proposed gas station was to "build a beautiful store, create 40 or more good-paying jobs and offer this neighborhood the facility it deserves."
"However, it appears that Huck's Market investing and development on this property is not what is wanted or desired by those who have voice concerns. Therefore, Martin & Bayley is rescinding its application for Conditional Use and Property," according to the letter.
Lotus, a child advocacy and sexual assault resource center, voiced its concerns about the proposed gas station at the end of January. The organization feared the gas station would negatively impact its peaceful, healing atmosphere.
You can read the entire letter from Martin & Bayley by downloading the PDF below: