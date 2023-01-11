Most people consider Friday the 13th to be an unlucky day — but lottery officials beg to differ.
According to a Wednesday release, six people have hit Mega Millions Jackpots on Friday the 13th.
They're hoping they can add a seventh person to that list following the next Mega Millions drawing, which happens to be the second largest in history at an estimated $1.35 billion.
If someone wins the jackpot, they can choose to have the prize distributed to them in an annuity, paid over 29 years. Otherwise, they can choose a cash payout, which would be an estimated $707 million, lottery officials clarified.
Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium Pat McDonald explains how lottery purchases have a helpful impact in their perspective states, saying, "Our member lotteries raise funds for many good causes, ranging from education to conservation programs. We’re proud to support these efforts.”