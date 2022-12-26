MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — With single-digit temperatures and negative wind chills, the Marshall County Rescue Squad knew they had to be "swift and efficient" after receiving word three duck hunters were stuck on Kentucky Lake.
According to a Monday release from the group, three hunters were killed in a tragic accident on the same lake in 2009.
Chief of the Marshall County Rescue Squad Kenny Pratt says his team navigated the harsh conditions on the lake and located the hunters in good health.
The squad secured the hunters — and their frozen boat — then made their way to warmth at the Cozy Cove resort in Benton, where there families "anxiously awaited."
Pratt says in the rescue profession, you come across all types of situations, but squad members don't judge anyone who calls them for assistance.
"No one ever wakes up and says 'today is going to be the day we need help," Pratt said in a statement included in the release.
Pratt continues, saying this was a "huge victory" for Marshall County, and they are extremely happy to serve their community.