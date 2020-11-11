PADUCAH-- The honoring of our military personnel doesn't end with Veterans Day.
Businesses and local nonprofits are making sure troops overseas are not forgotten this holiday season.
Crown Royal is holding its Purple Bag Project, which allows people to send over care packages to military personnel for for free.
The Hugs Project of Western Kentucky is also sending care packages to troops.
Hugs Project President Gayron Ferguson and his wife have their table at Texas Roadhouse in Paducah, signing people up and taking donations for the nonprofit.
"My little nine-month project, now 13 years old. I was only going to do it for nine months for my son and two of his buddies. When they came home, I was going to quit," said Ferguson.
"We've now sent over 48,000 care packages to over 15,000 men and women, so this is our way of giving back to those that have given so much for us."
Texas Roadhouse in Paducah offered veterans free meals inside on Wednesday. For those who did not feel comfortable eating inside, the restaurant gave them meal vouchers to use on another day. Family and friends gathered to celebrate the veterans in their lives.
United States Air Force Veteran Jerry Shemwell said the people of Paducah and McCracken County made his day.
"I got out in 1971. So I've been coming to these dinners ever since they been having them, and I really appreciate it — makes me glad I'm a veteran," said Shemwell.
Managing Partner Ryan Long said this has been an ongoing tradition that will continue.
"It's just like the little small thing that we can do to just stop say thank you and show that appreciation, because you know a lot of us I think take it for granted day in and day out," said Long.
United States Air Force Veteran Glen Tucker laughed with his wife and daughter over lunch.
He said this day was special.
"It makes me proud of my country. It makes me proud of the people that, that I'm around and that people recognize veterans," said Tucker. "It makes me proud and I'm thankful for it."
The Hugs Project sends more than 100 care packages to troops in the Middle East every month, doubling down for the holidays.
The pandemic has reduced their number of volunteers, because most of them are older people trying to keep themselves safe from the pandemic.
"Donations are struggling a little bit more than normal, 'cause of course we can't do our fundraisers that we normally do and all that, so that has taken a toll on the bank account," said Ferguson.
The Fergusons have a son who is a United States Marine veteran. They started the nonprofit to help him and his friends, then the project expanded.
They want to make sure everyone feels loved and remembered this holiday season,but they need your help.
"These are individuals who never get enough appreciation to start with, but when you can make that kind of a difference you know that this is something you just can't stop doing," said Ferguson.
The Hugs Project is also selling crocheted ear protectors to use with masks. It's $5 for one adult ear protector. For children, it's two for $5. They have sports and military-themed ear protectors, but you can make special requests.
All of the money goes toward the care packages.
If you would like to buy one, donate or volunteer, contact Hugs Project through its Facebook page or website.
You can also email the nonprofit at hugsprojectofwky@aol.com or GFergFitter@aol.com.