HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WTVF) — A startling discovery was made while Tennessee Department of Transportation workers were preparing for inclement weather.
At a salt storage facility in Humphreys County, Tennessee, transportation workers came across a rock-like object. It turned out to be a human heart.
"I've got 32 years and in law enforcement, and I do have to say this is probably one of the top five of the most bizarre things that I've ever seen,” says Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.
Davis confirms the heart was found in a TDOT salt barn.
"I can tell you that it did appear to have been here for some time,” Davis says. “So, salt has a drying effect, like it would on a country ham, you know, it's very similar to the body, and I hate to use that as a reference, but imagine that this is what it is."
What should have been a normal day at work for Tennessee Department of Transportation employees in McEwen ended with their job turning into a crime scene.
"We secured the area, and made sure everything was secure, and started covering everything that we needed to do, which that's, that's the way we have to treat the majority of our scenes,” Davis says. “Anytime we go on the scene where there's a body or remains, we treat it as a homicide and basically prove ourselves different."
The medical examiner confirmed the heart belongs to an adult male.
The news surprised this small community.
"Earlier this morning, I received a text message that they had found a heart next door here,” neighbor Kelly Swearns says. "It's a small town so a lot of stuff doesn't happen here like that. So, when something does, you know, it kind of makes you wonder."
But many are wondering: where is the rest of body?
"Where'd it come from? Was it brought in from somewhere else or anything? Any other parts they're going to find or whatnot?" says Swearns.
Investigators are sifting through the salt, searching for other human remains and evidence. No other remains had been found as of Friday afternoon.
"Somebody somewhere knows, and you know, we're seeking information, and I always reach out to the public,” Davis says. “If you happen to have any idea or just an inclination."