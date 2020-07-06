CARBONDALE, IL — A local group in Illinois hopes a town hall meeting will push the social justice movement forward. It's being planned by members of the Human Relations Committee in Carbondale.
As protests against police brutality and racial injustice continue around the country, the Carbondale Human Relations Committee wants to give local social justice leaders an opportunity to get to know each other so they can strategize on what's next. The committee agreed to open the door by hosting a town hall meeting.
"Why don't you all know what each other's strategies are and priorities are and support each other? That way we are not in a battle of who is right and who is not. That has always destroyed the best intentions," said Human Relations Committee member Joseph Brown.
Brown said they can find inspiration from the countless civil rights organizations from the past.
"That's how they made a powerful change in Chicago. They respected the validity of each other's agenda. They didn't have to fight for a space. They shared the space by going from place to place with each other. And they built lasting coalitions," said Brown.
Brown said it's not about limiting the movement to one leader. It's about utilizing different voices to make the message louder.
"It's more like a jazz assemble where everybody gets the cords and melody and then they play to the best of their abilities and it makes a beautiful sound," said Brown.
The town hall is still in the planning stages. They do not have a date set yet.
On July 9, several Carbondale city organizations plan to host a town hall meeting about the Ten Shared Principles of Community Policing.