TRIGG COUNTY, KY—Detectives with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating the discovery of human remains in Trigg county.
In a release, KSP said the remains were located early Sunday morning in Trigg County. KSP says around 3:40 a.m., Post 1 dispatch received a call from Stewart County, Tennessee requesting assistance regarding the possible discovery of human remains.
The remains were located in the waters of Lake Barkley north of the US 68/80 Barkley Lake Bridge.
If anybody has any details that may be related to this situation, they are asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721.
The investigation is ongoing at this time and is being conducted by Detective Nate Moore.