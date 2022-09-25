FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Human remains were found early Sunday morning in a wooded area near a hotel in West City, Illinois, according to a WCFN News report.
The West City Police Department responded to the 900 block of West Washington Street, near the Country Garden & Suites, at 7:34 a.m., where unidentified human remains were later located, according to the report.
Officers from the West City Police Department, Illinois State Police CSI and the Franklin County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.