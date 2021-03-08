UNION CITY, TN — Five men were arrested in Obion County as a result of an undercover investigation into human trafficking by local, state and federal investigators, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday.
The men are accused of "seeking illicit sex from minors." The TBI says the two-day undercover operation that led to the arrests began March 5. The joint operation was conducted by TBI Human Trafficking Unit special agents, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, the Union City Police Department, the 27th District Attorney General’s Office and the main investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Those arrested include 62-year-old Lewis R. Harris of Memphis, Tennessee; 31-year-old Kevin L. Jackson of Paducah, Kentucky; 28-year-old Abraham M. Labastida of Murray, Kentucky; 44-year-old Shannon L. Palmer of Union City, Tennessee; and 54-year-old Eddie R. Robbins of Paris, Tennessee.
Harris is charged with two counts of trafficking for commercial sex acts and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Jackson, Labastida and Palmer are each charged with two counts of trafficking for commercial sex acts.
Robbins is charged with two counts of trafficking for commercial sex acts, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, and possession of a schedule VI substance with the intent to manufacture, deliver or sell.
Announcing the arrests, the TBI says each man was jailed in the Obion County Jail, and bond for each man has been set at $10,000.