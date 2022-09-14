DES MOINS, IA (WHO-TV) — A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death was sentenced Tuesday in an Iowa court.
A Polk County, Iowa, judge handed 17-year-old Pieper Lewis a deferred sentence, five years of probation, and 600 hours of community service after she pleaded guilty to killing a man she says repeatedly raped her.
Lewis was originally charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing death of Zachary Brooks in 2020.
Lewis said she was a victim of human trafficking and said Brooks raped her several times before she killed him.
"My story can change things. My story has changed me,” Lewis said. “The events that took place on that horrific day cannot be changed, as much as I wish I could. That day a combination of complicated actions took place resulting in the death of a person, as well as a stolen innocence of a child."
The judge is requiring her to pay $150,000 in restitution to Brooks’ family. Lewis' attorney argued in court that requiring her to pay restitution to the family of the man who raped her was cruel and unusual punishment.
The judge disagreed and said the law requires her to pay the restitution, despite the extraordinary circumstances of the case.
Regarding the restitution, attorney Matt Sheeley told reporters after the hearing: "That is not the most important pressing concern that she has. She wants to move on with her life. She has got her entire life ahead of her. She has all these opportunities ahead of her, so the restitution is not really something she is bothered by at this point."