LYON COUNTY, KY– Humana Healthy Horizons in Kentucky, Humana's Medicaid Plan in Kentucky, is investing $207,000 into Lyon County to improve the areas internet services and digital access to healthcare.
Humana Healthy Horizons in Kentucky collaborated with Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White and internet provider Fastnet to invest in the following improvements:
- Internet infrastructure in two target areas to connect 180 residents with fiber optic cable and free broadband for a year.
- Three free internet access points that will be strategically placed around the county.
- Educational resources aimed to help strengthen residents' knowledge of internet safety, benefits and affordability.
- A telehealth hub that allows community residents to have private telehealth visits with local, regional and statewide hospital systems. The hub will connect residents with primary, urgent and preventive care, as well as internal medicine, cardiology and behavioral health services.
According to Humana Healthy Horizons in Kentucky, internet service providers have faced economic and geographic issues while trying to expand broadband access in Lyon County. They added, due to the counties topography, common cellular service is oftentimes not a solution.