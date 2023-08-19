MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Books, barks, and bunches of happy kiddos were at the McCracken County Humane Society today for their third Reading Night event.
The McCracken County Humane Society teamed up with the McCracken County Public Library to host Reading Night where anyone could come and read to animals in the shelter.
The humane society says events like these are beneficial for everyone, especially animals.
“It’s a good stress relief for the dogs. We are closed to the public so we don’t let people walk through the kennels anymore due to stress. It's stressful for the dogs to have people walk through and look at them in their homes all day long,” said Hayley Whitehead an adoption specialist at the humane society.
“It gets them that social interaction they need without having people walk through the kennels” according to Hayley Whitehead an adoption specialist at the humane society.”
Whitehead also says these reading nights are a good way to help the dogs find their forever home, and that they will try to hold this event once a month.
These events are free to the public and is recommended to come regardless of wanting to adopt a furry friend or not.
The McCracken County Humane Society is located at 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, Kentucky, and can be reached at 270-443-5923.