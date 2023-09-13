MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Humane Society of Marshall County is giving a 15-year-old coonhound love and attention after the dog was neglected by his former owner.
Walter, who was a hunting dog in his earlier years, is in hospice care at the humane society. He was kept in a pen with no roof and a dirt floor for most of his life. His owner did not provide heartworm medication when needed, leaving Walter with congestive heart failure.
However, that rough period isn't stopping him from enjoying the time he has left. The community and the humane society have both helped in improving his life.
Leann Ferguson, a staff member at the Humane Society of Marshall County, said a neighbor alerted the nonprofit to the dog's situation.
Now, the humane society is focusing on making each day a great one for Walter.
"We don't want to focus on his history... We don't want to bring that up. We want to start today and look forward, and we want to say 'What's going to make him happy today?'" said Ferguson.
Walter is getting to experience many new things, like air conditioning, peanut butter sandwiches and a soft bed to sleep on. Ferguson said one of his favorite things is the love and affection he gets from visitors. He especially likes to be brushed.
The humane society initially took to Facebook to share Walter's story. Ferguson said dozens of people have visited to spend time with him since then.
"Getting attention, it's something that I don't think he's had much of in his life. It's just someone to hold his face and look at him and pet him and brush him... He really likes that," said Ferguson.
However, Ferguson said Walter isn't the only one who would benefit from having company.
"You can still help out all these animals by going to your local shelter... Most of them accept volunteers without appointments. You can, you know, call and ask first. You don't need an appointment to come here, just go in and you can you can stay for 15 minutes or you can stay for three or four hours. It's completely up to you," said Ferguson.
Walter is now living out the rest of his days with a place to stay, medical care, sandwiches and people who care about him.
The Humane Society of Marshall County is still accepting donations for Walter's expenses. So far, they've raised at least $1,700, according to the humane society's Facebook page.
Donations can be made by calling the shelter, using PayPal, or by visiting the shelter's Facebook page.