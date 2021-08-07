PADUCAH-- The 8th of August Emancipation Celebration is a special moment for Paducah.
It's a homecoming, a chance to revisit the history of Paducah, and a chance for loved ones and neighbors to come together and celebrate the freedom of their enslaved ancestors.
The celebration was mostly virtual last year because of the pandemic when McCracken County was seeing a high number of COVID-19 cases.
McCracken County is back in the red zone. At this time, the CDC is only requiring people to wear masks indoors.
Hundreds from across the nation, gathered Saturday morning at the W.C. Young Community Center in Paducah, for the 8th of August Emancipation Celebration breakfast.
Most staff and visitors wore masks inside, removing them when it was time to eat.
Sheba Holt visited from Houston, Texas. She is one of many volunteers for the breakfast. Holt, who is originally from Paducah, volunteered for the first time.
" This is such an awesome event, a historical event, this is a part of my upbringing, so it really makes me feel special," said Holt.
Shirley Bunch was named the 8th of August Emancipation Celebration Parade Grand Marshal. Bunch said she is grateful they were able to return to in-person activities.
"It is wonderful for us to be able to get together, see each other and that was the purpose of our breakfast years ago, was to meet and greet, see who came home for the 8th of August, and just enjoy the good food that is always prepared for us.," said Bunch.
The theme for this year was "Stronger Together."
Everyone pitched in to make the event better than the last. Rhonda Smith helped put together the "Stronger Together--Salute to Gospel Music book." It illustrates the past, present, and future of black people in Paducah.
" Our history is a little different, the 8th of August, so I'm asking everybody to continue to support this holiday, and then embrace the Juneteenth because it all means freedom," said Smith.
" I know we're not where we want to be, but thank God we're not where we used to be, so I would love for people to remember their past so that we can be stronger and much better."
Parade organizer Stephani Gray had her hands full coordinating the parade Saturday afternoon in Downtown Paducah.
Support Personnel Robert Cross said they have been busy.
" A lot of the footwork has gone into getting things set up, and communicating with the participants, and also making sure everybody was, is where they supposed to be," said Cross.
"That has been a challenge but it's been wonderful."
First responders, Divine 9 sororities and fraternities, and more lined up for the parade.
Neighbors like Danita Fisher sat along sidewalks to watch the parade.
" The band, we've supported of Tilghman band since I don't know since I've been in high school," said Fisher.
One by one people waved, cheered, and threw candy for the kids.
The parade ended at the Robert Coleman Park, with a scene that would make Bunch proud.
"Now we can come together and I would love for our community to be stronger, and be together in our events," said Bunch.
The celebration ends with a Salute to Gospel Music and Memorial Service at 4 p.m. Sunday at Harrison Street Baptist Church and the Big House Gaines Basketball Tournament Championship.
The Salute to Gospel Music Book is on sale for $15. If you would like to purchase one, you can reach out to W.C. Young Community Center through their Facebook page.