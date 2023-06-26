WINGO, KY — Hundreds of people appear to be without power Monday morning after strong storms moved through western Kentucky, resulting in downed trees and power lines.
According to an outage-map from the West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, there were nearly 1,000 without power in Graves County as of about 7:30 Monday morning, with most of them located in or near Wingo. There appear to be about 50 without power in the Murray area.
In a social media post Sunday night, WKRECC said all hands were "on-deck" to restore service in Graves and Calloway counties, noting that crews were dealing with several broken poles and downed trees.