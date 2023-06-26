WINGO, KY — Hundreds of people appear to be without power Monday morning after strong storms moved through western Kentucky, resulting in downed trees and power lines. 

Outage map

According to an outage-map from the West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, there were nearly 1,000 without power in Graves County as of about 7:30 Monday morning, with most of them located in or near Wingo. There appear to be about 50 without power in the Murray area.

945 and 440 in Graves County intersection.png

945 and 440 in Graves County

In a social media post Sunday night, WKRECC said all hands were "on-deck" to restore service in Graves and Calloway counties, noting that crews were dealing with several broken poles and downed trees. 

129 in Wingo KY Dana Matheny.jpg

129 in Wingo, Kentucky 