LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of people marched against police brutality Saturday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, while many more joined a vigil for Breonna Taylor, a black woman shot by police in her home nearly three months ago.
News outlets reported marchers stopped to kneel in a symbolic memorial of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck after he pleaded for air while handcuffed.
Protesters in Louisville and elsewhere have been demanding justice for Taylor.
After the morning march, hundreds met at Metro Hall to remember Taylor’s life and release blue, purple and white balloons in her honor. She would have been 27 years old Friday.
During a news conference in Louisville, the Rev. Jesse Jackson called for Congress to pass an anti-lynching law and for lawmakers to eliminate certain protections for police officers from civil lawsuits.
Jackson called for lawmakers, ministers, community organizations and corporations to address social disparities that work against minorities, “not just on police, in housing, health care, jobs, income, access to capital.”
“The disparities are great,” Jackson said.
The civil rights leader was in Louisville to meet with Mayor Greg Fischer and Taylor’s family. He later joined the Taylor memorial.