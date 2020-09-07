ST. LOUIS (KSDK) — A funeral was held Sunday for fallen St. Louis officer Tamarris Bohannon.
The 29-year-old officer died on Aug. 30, a day after he was shot in the head. Bohannon was shot while responding to a shooting call on the city’s south side. The gunman barricaded himself inside a home for nearly 12 hours after shooting Bohannon and another officer.
Hundreds of citizens, police officers from around the region and especially St. Louis city's men and women in blue were there in full force to say goodbye to one of their own.
Many lined the streets in support.
Bohannon served more than three years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
The officer is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.
A 43-year-old Florida man, Thomas Kinworthy, is charged a number of crimes stemming from the shooting and standoff, including first-degree murder and assault of a police officer.
The second officer who was shot in the incident was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot injury to the leg, and was later released from the hospital.