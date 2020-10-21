METROPOLIS, IL — Crews passed out nearly 600 boxes of food Wednesday at two locations in southern Illinois.
Molina Health Care of Illinois and Tri-State Food Bank hosted a drive-up food distribution at Fort Massac State Park. Dozens of cars lined up to get boxes. Some came for food for themselves, but many got food for others in need.
"Times are really tough. That's why I'm here, because I'm helping someone that's been living on the riverbank. I just want to help them," Rhonda Pearcy said.
Ash Legereit, who lives in Metropolis, said, "Is there any help we can do? We need more of this. We need to come together during this time. It's an absolute must."
Feeding America reports 1 in 10 people are food insecure in Illinois.
Molina Health Care says food drives like these provide nutritious food for the community to help lower that percentage.