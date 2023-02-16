ULLIN, IL — Soon, hundreds of high school students from around southern Illinois will visit Shawnee Community College for their annual Career and Technical Education day event.
Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on experiences led by SCC faculty, students, and staff, a Thursday release explains.
Each attending high-schooler will have the opportunity to choose three of the following areas of interest to explore:
- Agriculture
- Automotive Technology
- Basic Heating & AC
- Basic Residential Electricity
- Computer Systems
- Criminal Justice
- Nursing and Allied Health
- Occupational Therapy (morning session only)
- Science and Technology
- Social Work
- Teaching to the Future
- Truck Driving
- Welding
Dean of Transfer and Adult Education Dr. Kristin Shelby says CTE day is a great opportunity to introduce teens to career options the may not have thought of before.
"We hope that by showcasing these opportunities, students will be more prepared for their future after high school,” Shelby explained in a statement included in the release.
The event — held on Feb. 23 — is broken up into two sessions. The morning session runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the afternoon session runs from noon to 2 p.m., the release explains.
There are several degree and certificate options for students seeking career and technology careers, ranging in length from two years to less than one year.
For more information about career and technology programs at SCC, click here.