MAYFIELD,KY — Local members of the United Methodist Church are describing 286 Kentucky churches leaving as a mass exodus.
Members of the 2023 Kentucky Annual Conference voted overwhelmingly Sunday to allow the churches to leave.
Kentucky congregations are just the latest to leave.
Since 2019, more than 4,000 across the country have disaffiliated.
One issue at the center of many churches' decision to leave is LGBTQ+ inclusion.
In the Purchase District of the Tennessee West Kentucky Conference, 17 churches left the denomination.
Mayfield First United Methodist is not one of them, after their church council voted to stay. Still, members feel the changes in their ministry and in their community.
Making disciples for Jesus Christ is the mission of the United Methodist Church.
Joey Reed, pastor of Mayfield's First United congregation, says it's harder to reach this goal, watching churches, even loved ones, denounce their beliefs.
“That makes us sad. These are friends and colleagues. Brothers and sisters in Christ…Dismay. There's a lot of frustration. A lot of hurt feelings,” Reed says.
Seventeen west Kentucky churches, like McKendree Methodist in McCracken County, voted to exit the denomination.
The church's stance on welcoming all, including members of the LGBTQ community, is part of the reason why.
“A lot of the churches that are leaving, are leaving because of same sex marriages. That's still not a part of doctrine. We don't do that in the United Methodist Church,” says Reed.
Reed blames a spread of misinformation as the root of the breakdown.
As congregations continue to break away, and offerings diminish, those who remain are picking up the bill.
“We're having to be creative. We're reducing salaries in some cases. We are cutting money to ministries that are not as fruitful as they used to be,” Reed says.
Reed says times are hard, but he has no ill will for those who made the decision to go.
“We're taught to see the need and to meet the need. And I hope that no matter what side of the fence folks are on, or what kind or brand or flavor of Methodist anybody decides they're going to be that that is still a part of their history,” says Reed.
Reed says some of his congregation members weren't on board with the decision to stay.
Disaffiliated churches and members are choosing to join the Global Methodist Church denomination.
Others are choosing to remain independent.
The Tennessee West Kentucky Conference has launched a new program called The Vine.
It helps members of disaffiliated churches who are choosing to stay United Methodist find other churches remaining in the denomination.