REIDLAND, KY — Hundreds of McCracken County Schools employees received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.
Baptist Health Paducah brought 650 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Reidland Middle School and McCracken County High School, where Baptist Health pharmacists supervised as school nurses vaccinated administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, school board members, teachers, and volunteers.
The district said all 650 doses were administered when the clinics ended, vaccinating about 63% of McCracken County Schools employees who chose to be inoculated. That number is expected to increase in the future as some employees get the vaccine at other clinics.
Among those vaccinated Friday was José Garcia, a Spanish teacher at Reidland Middle School, who said he felt good after the injection.
"It really is a burden off my shoulder, because now I feel like I can be more confident with my students, and I can go in there and let them know that things are going to get better, and going to be better for everybody," Garcia said.
McCracken County Schools switched to all-virtual instruction on Nov. 9 due to "an exponential increase in staff quarantines." The spring semester began on Jan. 4 with a week of all-virtual instruction before in-person classes resumed on Jan. 12.
"We have been dying to see our students here at school," Garcia said. "The students do learn better when they have the teacher in person. Parents have been doing a great job by keeping the kids at home and helping them at home. But it's not the same thing when the kids are actually sharing ideas and being able to see everything happening personally."
Garcia said by being vaccinated, he hopes to put more minds at ease.
"It gives me better opportunity and chance to make my students feel better coming back to school," Garcia said. "And at the same time, parents will feel more comfortable knowing that their teachers are being vaccinated, and therefore, they should, hopefully, will not be transmitting any diseases to their kids."
Garcia said his mind will be more at ease as well.
"With the vaccine, I think that it is going to give us more, I like to say, feel better about ourselves," Garcia said. "And again, knowing that we're not going to be transmitting or passing the disease to other people is going to help a lot."
Others who got their first dose of the vaccine include Lisa Lindsey, who works in the cafeteria of Lone Oak Middle School.
"(I feel) great. I have no side effects so far, just having a regular shot," said Lindsey. "I think it's a wonderful opportunity. I'm grateful that our school system is allowing us to have this as essential workers and keep us healthy so we can serve our children.
Traci Jones, a seventh-grade language arts teacher at Reidland Middle Schools, received her first dose as well.
"Being vaccinated for now, we'll still wear masks in the classroom," said Jones. "But we're closer to getting back to normal. So this makes me feel like we're getting closer, like we're on the right path."
The second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered in four weeks.
Next Wednesday, Baptist Health Paducah will bring 350 doses to the Innovation Hub, so employees of Paducah Public Schools, Community Christian Academy, and St. Mary School System can get vaccinated.
Baptist Health said it has also begun administering second doses of the vaccine to health care workers.
"Once area health care workers have been fully vaccinated, Baptist Health will broaden its vaccination program according to the phases outlined by the state," explained Angie Timmons, public relations specialist for the hospital, in a message. "Once we are able to move to the next phase, we do have a plan in place, pending state approval, for Baptist Health Paducah to become a public vaccination site."
Gov. Andy Beshear's Office said Kentucky is the only state that plans to finish the first round of vaccinations for K-12 employees by the end of the first week of February.