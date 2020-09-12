CHICAGO (WMAQ) — More than 800 nurses with the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago went on strike Saturday.
The strike came after negotiations with the hospital broke down around 1:30 a.m.
The nurses say they're on strike for a number of reasons, including the need for more personal protective equipment, limiting the number of patients they care for and better pay.
The university went to court to try and prevent the strike, stating a concern for public health.
A judge ruled that about 500 critical care nurses are not allowed to walk off, but they can participate after their shifts.
Many of the nurses have been on the front lines since the coronavirus pandemic began.
They say they're prepared to strike for possibly the next seven days.
"The major issues are safe staffing.” Illinois Nurses Association President Doris Carroll says. “It always has been for many years for nurses at this hospital in Chicago, in Illinois and across the country. It has never changed. Hospitals continue to fight nurses, and only if you have a voice and a union can we make change, and that's why we're out here today."
The hospital's CEO says he will meet with the nurses as long as it takes to resolve the outstanding issues and reach a fair agreement.