Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 756 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in some locations. - Additional rainfall amounts 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area in a rather short time period. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paducah, Sikeston, Mayfield, Dexter, Charleston, Scott City, Cairo, Fulton, Hickman, and La Center. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&