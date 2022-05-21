MURRAY, KY-- Hundreds of people poured into the CFSB Center earlier today to pay their respects to Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Cash was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Saturday he was laid to rest at Murray City Cemetery.
Flags surrounded the CFSB Center as family, friends and brothers and sisters in blue gathered to pay their respects to Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
First responder vehicles from Kentucky and surrounding states filled the parking lot, and long lines formed outside before the funeral service began.
Tears were plentiful, but still, some smiles shone through. They were sharing good times to get them through the bad times while paying tribute to a father, husband, son, brother, friend and fellow officer.
Multiple states and agencies were represented. All united to remember one of their own. Flashing lights lit up the streets of Murray.
For an hour, traffic came to a stop for a procession that will never be forgotten, like Cash himself. People lined the streets waving flags as Cash was carried to his final resting place-paying their respects to an officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Even as the rain poured down, his fellow officers stood strong to say their final goodbye. Funeral services ended with a traditional folding of the flag and a 21-gun salute. Finally, his end of his watch, but not the ending of his legacy.
