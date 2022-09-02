PADUCAH — It only takes one person to make a difference, but it takes hundreds to impact a community. Friday, the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County held its annual community-wide day of service: Project United.
About 460 volunteers showed up to help make a difference in their community. More than 30 teams spent the day helping nonprofits and others in the community with some work they need completed.
Several organizations got a helping hand from community volunteers, including the Family Service Society, a local crisis resource center.
Volunteers with West Kentucky Community and Technical College, U.S. Bank and even McCracken County High School students showed up to serve. They helped sort clothes, stocked the food pantry and made personal care bags for those in need.
"When the volunteers come out, it's amazing," Family Service Society Executive Director Candace Woleben said. "We have a group right now of about 20 that are working on clothes, and they give about four hours. So, just that alone, 20 people for four hours, can knock out so much. It would take us weeks to get done what they're going to get done today. And then, as far as our food and everything and our personal care bags, same thing."
Other organizations who received a helping hand Friday include the Salvation Army, Hope Unlimited and the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, among others.
At the Merryman House, Executive Director Mary Foley said seeing the volunteers at work means even more than the labor they provided Friday.
"I think one of the things that I have to always guard my heart against, and our staff as well, when you do work like intimate partner violence, you really do see the worst sometimes in humanity of what one human can do to another human. And so days like this really sort of reenergize not only our physical space, but it reenergizes our hearts and our minds around the goodness in people," Foley said.
Some of the volunteer projects also included painting, landscaping and office support.
To learn how you can help your community through the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, visit unitedwaypaducah.org.