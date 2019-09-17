Watch again

CALVERT CITY, KY — When there's an emergency, you call 911. Caregivers of people with autism may think twice about making that call. Interacting with first responders can be difficult and even dangerous for children and adults on the autism spectrum.

Families on the Spectrum hosted an autism awareness training event for about 100 first responders from multiple departments around west Kentucky. Participants included firefighters, emergency management, law enforcement officers and dispatchers. The training was for first responders, by first responders.

Representatives from the Autism and Law Enforcement Education Coalition came from across the United States for this training. Lt. Jimmy Donohoe from Pensacola, Florida, spoke at the event. Donohoe has a 34-year-old son on the autism spectrum

"He is a 2-year-old stuck in a man's body," he said.

Donohoe said parents are scared to call emergency workers, because they don't know how they will react to their child.

"How is that law enforcement officer going to respond to my person when they are non-verbal? when they don't understand them?" Donohoe said.

Marshall County E-911 Director Chris Freeman said a safe experience can start with a dispatcher.

"That officer or that responder going to that scene will have that information before they get there and have a different perspective walking in," said Freeman.

When law enforcement officers pull someone over, they immediately start looking for behavioral signs. The behavior of people who have autism can be misunderstood, because reactions like not complying with demands or not giving eye contact can be seen as dangerous.

Cpl. Robert Johnson with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department said this is an everyday reality. "Law enforcement may interpret them as resisting when they are not really resisting, or we can't communicate with them very well," he said.

Flashing lights and quick movements can also escalate a situation, putting everyone in danger.

Donohoe said if emergency workers know before they respond to a scene someone is autistic, it can save lives. He said you can help.

"If you have neighbors that have somebody on the autism spectrum, get to know them a little better, so that you can help them when it come time for a crisis," he said.

Johnson said caregivers should feel at ease knowing so many first responders received this training.

"They will be just relived that we have this training, and they wont be scared that we would react to their children in the way we would act to a perpetrator committing a crime," Johnson said.

The Autism Society says more than 3.5 million Americans live with an autism spectrum disorder. You can learn how to help them interact with first responders by clicking here.