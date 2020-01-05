PADUCAH— On Sunday, hundreds of people came to pay their respects to former police officer, firefighter and EMS James Thompson known as "Jim."
Thompson died December 31, 2019.
The 66-year-old served our community in various public service positions for more than 40 years.
Jim Thompson was a husband, father and public servant. His wife Kelly Thompson describes him as hardworking and outgoing.
"When he died, he took half of my heart with him and it's never going to be replaced or repaired," Kelly said. "It's impossible because there's only one man of him."
She says they had a perfect love story with an inseparable bond. Kelly calls him a legend for all of the lives he's touched.
Hundreds came to pay their respects to Jim Thompson at his visitation Sunday. He not only touched lives personally, but in his professional career as well.
Thompson served the community as a police officer, firefighter, EMT, EMS and fire instructor and other service positions for more than 40 years. He received several awards and accolades for his outstanding performance. Thompson helped save lives and taught others how to do so as well.
Rickie Driskill worked with him making calls with the Angel of Mercy Ambulance service.
"He'd go the extra mile to make the best of a bad situation and promote a good outcome for whoever he was dealing with," Driskill said. "Whether it was on the police side, or if he was wearing his other hat as an EMT or his fire helmet."
Kelly is still learning to cope with the loss of her husband.
"Always willing to help anybody out that he could," Thompson said. "He's actually the best man that I've ever known."
The community is standing by her as they honor his memory.
Thompson's funeral service will be held Monday, January 6 at 1 p.m. at the Milner and Orr Funeral Home in Paducah.