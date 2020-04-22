PADUCAH — Many people are still having issues with applying for unemployment benefits. States have had a few weeks to try and adjust to the millions of people applying for unemployment every week. The governors of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri have told you to be patient as unemployment benefits are slowly processed.
Misti Wagner, a furloughed Paducah resident, is trying to follow that advice.
"The state obviously had no way of knowing that something like this was going to happen, so their system was not ready for it," she said. "But as time goes on, it's not been as easy to understand the delays."
State's have had about a month to adjust to the demand. The Department of Labor shows Illinois leads in new unemployment cases filed in March with more than 290,000 claims. Missouri follows with more than 139,000, Kentucky with more than 117,000 and Tennessee with more than 116,000. The numbers for overall initial unemployment claims filed in April don't come out until early May. We do know more than 22 million people are unemployed in the U.S. as of last week, and the vast majority of those claims were from the month of April.
Jennifer Brewer said told us via Facebook that she filed almost a month ago and "hasn't received calls, letters or emails in three weeks."
A local health care worker left us a voicemail that said: "Even people in the medical field that are still out there risking their safety can't get answers or benefits for the fact that they're having significantly reduced our hours."
A spokesperson for the Kentucky Workforce Board said they're working to clear the backlog with an expanded team. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman is leading the way for Kentucky's unemployment insurance. She was unavailable for an interview with Local 6 on Wednesday.
Wagner said she wants to see more from Kentucky.
"I think they need to explain the system better to people. People call in and they have to leave their number to get a call back, and I know I've gone three weeks without a call back from the Frankfort office," Wagner said. "I was able to get in touch with someone here locally, and our local Paducah office has been phenomenal."
Wagner's claim is on the next step after some initial issues, and she's expecting a payment soon. She said to make sure you have uploaded all the required documents you need in the system. She said she made the mistake of not doing that, it it held up the process for her claim for days.