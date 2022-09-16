MARION, IL — The second Dunbar Music Festival at The Pavilion will feature this year's "American Idol" runner-up HunterGirl as the headliner on Nov. 4.
"American Idol" winner Noah Thompson will be the co-headliner, Canaan Smith will be the direct support and Matt Jordan will be the opening act.
Tickets went on sale Friday and can be purchased here.
A Tennessee native, singer/songwriter HunterGirl has been performing since she was 3 years old and writing songs since she was 9. In her early teens, she performed at venues across the United States, competed in singing competitions and won the 2014 Texaco Country Showdown. After graduating high school, she moved to Nashville and immediately started playing gigs at Nashville’s most famous venues including Tootsie’s, Rippy’s, Jason Aldean’s Bar, The Listening Room, and HonkyTonk Central, winning songwriting contests such as “Nash Next” and the prestigious “Nashville Songwriter Association International” in her spare time.
A Kentucky-born construction worker, before performing on stage, Thompson was singing for a crew of construction workers near his hometown of Louisa, Kentucky. One of the crew members, who had only known Thompson for a couple months, submitted him for the "American Idol" auditions in Austin, Texas. Releasing his debut song “One Day Tonight” during the show, the track shot to No. 1 on iTunes All Genres and Country charts.
The festival will last from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6.
Doors open at 6 p.m on Nov. 4. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Fast Pass tickets get an early entry at 5:30 p.m.
For front general admission standing room, tickets are $49.99. For back general admission standing room, tickets are $29.99.