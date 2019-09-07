ABACO, Bahamas— The death toll in the Bahamas is up to 43 and is expected to rise.
Leaders are calling the aftermath "this hour of darkness" as more victims are found.
Search and rescue teams are still trying to reach some communities that have been isolated by floodwaters and debris.
President Donald Trump tweeted that Minnis had told him that there would've been "many more casualties" if the U.S. hadn't helped.
Security minister in the Bahamas, Marvin Dames, says authorities are trying to reach everyone but they're taking precautions to protect bodies that have not been discovered yet.
Hurricane Dorian struck the northern part of the archipelago last Sunday.