BAHAMAS— Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded to a category 5 storm, with 180 mph winds, as it closes in on the northern Bahamas and the Southeast coast of the U.S.
The category 5 storm is expected to strike Grand Bahama, the northern most island in the archipelago, late Sunday or early Monday before moving closer to the U.S. coast.
Authorities are making a last-minute plea for people living in low-lying areas to evacuate before it's too late. Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis called for residents of the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama to take shelter.
Prime Minister Minnis said any "who do not evacuate are placing themselves in extreme danger and can expect a catastrophic consequence."