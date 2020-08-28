PADUCAH — It’s a helpless feeling, wanting to help and comfort the ones we love but not being able to. With words like “catastrophic” and “unsurvivable” being used to describe a hurricane heading towards her hometown, that’s exactly what Jennifer Barousse felt in the early morning hours Thursday —helpless.
Jennifer grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana, which is about 70 miles from where Hurricane Laura made landfall — but a Category 4 hurricane with its sights set on her home state wasn’t the only reason Jennifer didn’t sleep Wednesday night.
Jennifer’s family, including her dad, Mike, is still in Louisiana. It was a long night for both of them, that ended with a phone call from Mike telling Jennifer that they were okay.
“It tugs at your heart strings because, you wanna as a dad, you say yeah, everything’s gonna be fine, don’t worry about it, and then in the end result you really don’t know. So, you say it, God live it and hope everything goes in that direction.” Mike said.
Jennifer spent time in Lafayette the past Saturday helping her family prepare for Laura. Mike says being able to see her before the storm hit was a comfort for him.
“The main thing is, I’m glad to see you because I haven’t seen you yet today,” Jennifer said. “You’re all in one piece, the house is all in one piece and I’m just very relieved.”
Now both father and daughter say there’s work to be done. They’ll spend the next several days cleaning up — and helping those who weren’t so lucky on their road to recovery.