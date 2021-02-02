Endlessly running through your to-do list in your head. Rushing through work tasks and chores. Calculating when you can fit in another task. There’s a name for feeling rushed, anxious and stressed, it’s called hurry sickness.
Spending your days hurrying often means you’re dedicating less time to your self-care. Many people with hurry sickness scrap things that aren’t on their to-do lists like, eating a balanced meal, drinking enough water, getting exercise, or even sleeping the recommended amount, and it can take a toll on your mental and physical health.
You may feel like food is harder to digest, you’re developing stomach issues and changes in appetite. Brain fog along with fatigue and headaches may be overpowering you. You may also find you’re getting sick more often, as your immune health may decrease.
Thelma Hunter, a local clinician and Executive Director of CenterPoint Recovery Center says her whole day revolves around the mental to-do lists she makes. She says she feels like she’s battling hurry sickness almost every day.
“It’s a matter of fighting fires all day long, it’s a trauma unit some days,” Hunter said. “Where do we need to focus today, we’re gonna have to let this go because we’re gonna have to focus on this today, and it’s just a juggling act, a constant juggling act. I’m on call here 24/7, so it’s nothing to get calls late at night, emails, you never shut off, and you need that downtime. When you go on an airplane and the stewardess says, ‘when the oxygen drops down take yours first, so you can help somebody else.’ It’s the same thing, we have to take care of ourselves so we can help others.”
Hunter says those at CenterPoint depend on her, so making sure she prioritizes time for self-care is a must-do that she checks off on her list every day.
Slowing down is key. While it may feel or seem impossible, remember, your mind can work better when it isn’t bogged down by racing thoughts.
Here are some things you can try before you hurry to your next thing on your to-do list:
- Take a walk, whether it’s outside or just around your house or office, try to get at least 10 to 30 minutes of walking, without distractions.
- Prioritize time, relaxation and self-care: that can include picking up a good book, eating a healthy meal, or even drinking enough water.
- Learn to recognize your limits: evaluate your responsibilities and needs.
- Local therapists and psychiatrists’ doors are open, they’re here for you, don’t be afraid to reach out.