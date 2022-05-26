The husband of Irma Garcia — one of two fourth-grade teachers killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — has died of a heart attack, multiple media outlets report.
The Dallas Morning News reports that Joe Garcia, who was married to Irma Garcia for 24 years, died Thursday — just two days after his wife's life was cut short in a shooting that also claimed the lives of 19 children and another fourth-grade teacher, Eva Mireles.
Family members announced Joe Garcia's death via social media Thursday, saying he died of grief after the loss of his wife, Newsweek reports.
The Garcias were parents to four children. A GoFundMe campaign for the family says the fourth-grade teacher died while protecting children in her classroom.
RELATED: What we know about the victims at Robb Elementary School